Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 312%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

TBK traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $72.26. 430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 over the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

