Zacks: Brokerages Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). DermTech posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

DMTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

DMTK opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. DermTech has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,519,760. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 785.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 120,666 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

