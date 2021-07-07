Zacks: Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.15. Garmin reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,063. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $147.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.