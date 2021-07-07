Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Ormat Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,133 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after purchasing an additional 522,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,152,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000,000 after buying an additional 367,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,074,000 after buying an additional 341,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

