Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Hold

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of EYEN opened at $4.81 on Monday. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $124.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,092 shares of company stock valued at $192,658. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

