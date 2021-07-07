Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) to Hold

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Golden Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.