Zacks Investment Research Downgrades QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Get QCR alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

QCR stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. QCR has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 36.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 15.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 97,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $940,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 59.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.