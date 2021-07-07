Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

