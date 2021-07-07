Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to Sell

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 370,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,546. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Cannae’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,604,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after buying an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after buying an additional 913,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $31,696,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

