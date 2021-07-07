Zacks Investment Research Lowers CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Sell

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 700,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,224. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,671 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $3,336,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

