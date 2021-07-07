Zacks Investment Research Lowers Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) to Sell

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of FRG stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. 150,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,491. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109,964 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

