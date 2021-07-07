Zacks Investment Research Lowers Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of REPH stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 52,020 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,224,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,135 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 61.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 823,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

