Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZETA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

