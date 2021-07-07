Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
ZETA stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $9.44.
Zeta Global Company Profile
