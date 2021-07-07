Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Given a C$0.69 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.69 price target on Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CVE:ZC opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.71 and a current ratio of 18.57. Zimtu Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 million and a P/E ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24.
Zimtu Capital Company Profile
Further Reading: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.