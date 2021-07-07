Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Given a C$0.69 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.69 price target on Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:ZC opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.71 and a current ratio of 18.57. Zimtu Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 million and a P/E ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

