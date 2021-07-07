ZINC (ZINC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $89.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $49,372.26 and $89.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.84 or 0.00930371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045354 BTC.

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

