Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Down 7.7%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) shares fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 180,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,829,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm has a market cap of $717.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $933,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,764,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $67,665.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,665.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,620,276 shares of company stock worth $5,138,638 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

