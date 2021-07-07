Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,651 shares of company stock worth $73,066,126 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

ZM opened at $401.12 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.