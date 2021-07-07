Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. Zuflo Coin has a market capitalization of $21,115.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.84 or 0.00930371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045354 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

