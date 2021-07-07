Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.23 million, a P/E ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Zynex by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 1,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after buying an additional 1,072,141 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynex during the first quarter worth $3,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163,460 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

