Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
ZYXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.23 million, a P/E ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Zynex by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 1,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after buying an additional 1,072,141 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynex during the first quarter worth $3,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163,460 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
