$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.04). Century Casinos posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Century Casinos by 18.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,779. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

