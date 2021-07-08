-$0.09 EPS Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,480,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,083,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 35,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,077. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

