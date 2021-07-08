-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.16). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 9,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,709. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $443.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

