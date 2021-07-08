$0.14 EPS Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CORT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CORT stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 428,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,908. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.83.

In related news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

