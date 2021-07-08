$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Nuance Communications also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,732 shares of company stock worth $20,086,006 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after acquiring an additional 245,008 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after purchasing an additional 979,055 shares during the period.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 171,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,732.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $55.10.

Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

