-$0.31 EPS Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.28). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of TUFN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 145,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,294. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.05. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $342.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.