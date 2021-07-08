$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,015. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.