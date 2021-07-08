$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41).

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

