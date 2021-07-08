$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.73. 286,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $67.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

