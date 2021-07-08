$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. 5,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,358. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $544.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

