$0.53 EPS Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.57. James River Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The firm had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $35.75. 191,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,311. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in James River Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after buying an additional 186,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 106.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

