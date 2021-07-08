$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. Forrester Research posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%.

FORR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $897.01 million, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

