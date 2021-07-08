$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 76,763 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

