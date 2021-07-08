$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after buying an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

INFO traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $114.73. 27,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $74.68 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

