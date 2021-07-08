$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $2.24. General Motors posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 302%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,199,467. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.