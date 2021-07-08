$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post sales of $1.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $19.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 million to $26.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $109.85 million, with estimates ranging from $97.38 million to $117.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

