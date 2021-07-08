$1.12 EPS Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.01. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE HLI opened at $82.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $82.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 in the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

