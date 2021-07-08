-$1.47 EPS Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.62) and the highest is ($1.35). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $543.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 280,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

