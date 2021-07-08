1,000,000 Shares in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $10,955,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $4,903,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $19,239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $360,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

OLK opened at $32.12 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

