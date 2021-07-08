$107.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report $107.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $86.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $434.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $435.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $469.25 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $478.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,922. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $827.63 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

