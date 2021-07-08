11,024 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.82 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

