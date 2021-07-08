1,149,056 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,149,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,702,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 37,757 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 338,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 116,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,931,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,285,000 after buying an additional 65,927 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

