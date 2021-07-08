$182.69 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to post sales of $182.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.06 million to $184.90 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $183.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $749.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $760.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $800.94 million, with estimates ranging from $785.33 million to $807.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 199.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 457.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 348,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.