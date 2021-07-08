1,900 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the period.

CYTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,734. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

