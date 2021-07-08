200,000 Shares in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group L.P.

Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Bridgetown 2 makes up about 0.3% of Clearlake Capital Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTNB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,447. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

