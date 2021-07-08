21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.88

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 38642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth $233,870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,058.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

