$242.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce sales of $242.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $144.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $907.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $913.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $903.95 million, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $917.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million.

COHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Cohu stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,429. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43. Cohu has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.