$272.59 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post sales of $272.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.11 million and the lowest is $261.38 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $238.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.32.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 4,958,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

