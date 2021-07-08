293,091 Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 293,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 457.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Funko by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 101,710 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 23,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $482,244.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,304,608 shares of company stock valued at $29,691,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.