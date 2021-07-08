$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $14.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 billion to $14.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $202.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,964. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.08. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

